Livingston 0-0 Hearts: What did the manager say

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson told Sportsound: "I thought it was a poor game, all in. Both teams were poor, there was no real control or quality in the game. The surface played its part and the wind made it difficult. Sometimes you just have to take a point and get up the road.

"You've got to take into account the surface you're playing on. It's totally different to anything else you'll play on in Scotland. The ball spins, bobbles, goes everywhere.

"We had two opportunities we should have scored and when you don't score them, you won't get the three points.

"I thought they did well. We always knew it would be difficult coming here. There were a number coming in, Kio [Kiomourtzoglou] in the midfield where it was scrappy, he worked hard. Garang [Kuol] and [Yutaro] Oda are new to Scottish football and it's a real introduction coming here, that's for sure. We'll see better from them as time goes on.

"We're still looking to get one more in and we've been working on it for a number of weeks and it hasn't come to fruition yet."