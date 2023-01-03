Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

When Southampton sacked manager Ralph Hasenhuttl at the start of November, replacing him with new boss Nathan Jones, there was an expectation that the negative atmosphere around the club would diminish.

However, after three consecutive Premier League losses under Jones, and a less-than-convincing 2-1 victory over League One Lincoln City in the EFL Cup, there are already questions about his long-term future at the helm.

His struggles have not been helped by the success of Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers, with fortunes compared by the fans. Opting for a change in management at a similar time, the Midlands teams brought in Unai Emery and Julen Lopetegui respectively, who have made a difference stylistically on the pitch and secured immediate points.

Sadly for Jones, he hasn’t improved the club in either category. However, it is still a work in progress. The Saints are known for not making rash decisions, only moving on a manager when deemed absolutely necessary. With the January window now upon us, the new manager now has the time to tailor the squad in the way that he wants, adding experience where required.

There must be patience, as Jones is going nowhere.