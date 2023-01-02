Livingston 1-1 Motherwell: What did the manager say?

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell: "I don't think we could have nicked something, I felt we thoroughly deserved to win the game. I think we created numerous chances, we should have scored more goals. Unfortunately, we come away with one point when the goal, coming here, was to take three.

"It's that end product [we're lacking]. We're getting there. We get into the areas we want. I think we've had 16 or 17 shots again, away from home. We've hit the bar a couple of times. The chances are there.

On the lengthy VAR decisions: "It took a lot of time to get there. The fourth official was trying to keep the communication there with us. It's not ideal for the flow of the game. Especially when you come here, where the ball isn't in play as much as you'd expect.

The Steelmen boss also spoke of his January transfer intentions, saying: "We're hopeful of getting someone in. Even though we've got a couple back, we need a couple in. It's something that's constantly being worked on. Hopefully we have someone in for the next game against Hibs. [A striker] is what we're looking at. That's the area we're looking at, I don't think that's any secret."