Steve Cooper says he wants to use Nottingham Forest's history as motivation as they prepare for a first domestic cup semi-final since 1992.

On Wednesday Forest will contest the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester United, the team they were beaten by in the 1992 final.

When asked how important Forest's history is before games like this, Cooper said: "We embrace it. We try for it not to be a hindrance or an added pressure.

"We want to use it as a motivation to understand who we are and what we represent. I’ve said from the moment I walked in you can’t get away from the history of this football club and you shouldn’t. This club is what it is because of its history and we should always be proud of that.

"Some players have been in this situation before but for many it will be the first time. We should go into it thinking that they don’t come along very often, so treat it like it’s the last one.

"We’ve worked really hard to get here, there’s a really good feeling around the city and the atmosphere in the stadium will be incredible and we should embrace that."

Cooper said he mainly wants to do well for the fans and hopes his side can reach the final to make them happy.

He said: "I’m pleased the supporters have got the opportunity to support the team in a semi-final at home. They deserve that and the club deserves it.

"I am more interested in making them happy than myself. In my mindset it is about not letting people down and I don’t want my staff and the team to let people down as well. I want to go into everyday with the paranoia of wanting to improve."