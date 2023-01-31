As the January transfer window enters its final day, we've been asking what business Leeds still need to do between now and 23:00 GMT.

Here are some of your views:

Andrew: I feel Leeds have done well in January to provide depth. We have given Gelhardt a chance to get game time at a competitive level, while still strengthening the squad. Would like to see another solid defensive addition if Llorente is going to Roma, as Monteiro looks like a signing for the future.

Ian: Although we have signed some very good young footballers we need some experienced Premier League players like James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to keep us in the league.

Nick: Another defender - central or left-back. We need to stop leaking goals. We have attacking threat that hopefully with some confidence will bring the goals, but the defence looks wobbly every single game. Wober has certainly improved things but Llorente and, sadly, Cooper can’t stand the heat.

Ben: Flash names and star buys aside, I’d like to see Leeds go for James Milner. We need an experienced Premier League veteran and pro like him to steady our survival.

Steve: Some good signings so far but we desperately need to bolster our defence with a centre-back!