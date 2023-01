Dundee United could be set to land up to £3m as they have a 20% sell-on clause for Harry Souttar, the Stoke City centre-half who is the subject of a £15m offer from Leicester City. (Daily Record), external

Leicester City have tabled a £15m bid for 24-year-old Aberdeen-born Stoke City and Australia defender Harry Souttar. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

