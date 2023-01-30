Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is on the verge of a move to Nottingham Forest. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

The Magpies have agreed a fee of about £3m for West Ham's Scotland Under-21 right-back Harrison Ashby. (Times - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Fulham have held talks with Sheffield United over 24-year-old Norway midfielder Sander Berge, who has also been linked with Newcastle. (90min), external

