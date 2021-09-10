Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

The big question for Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa for the visit of Liverpool is: will Raphinha be eligible?

His country is trying to stop him and his Anfield compatriots - Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino - from playing after not traveling to Brazil to face Argentina in Sao Paulo.

Depending on the outcome of the protest from the Premier League on behalf of the affected clubs, it could mean a start for new signing Daniel James. He has played the full 90 minutes in each of Wales' World Cup qualifiers during the break so may be regarded as ready to make his debut against the Reds.

It is hoped that Stuart Dallas will be available after personal reasons saw him withdraw from the Northern Ireland squad. If Junior Firpo and Mateusz Klich have recovered after testing positive for Covid-19 then Bielsa will have a strong squad to select from.

He will be forced into one change on the bench with winger Helder Costa having joined Valencia on loan since the draw at Burnley.