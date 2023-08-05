Starfelt 'may be leaving' - Rodgers

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed Carl Starfelt could leave the club this summer.

The Sweden defender - a key player in Celtic's treble success last season - is among the substitutes for the start of Rodgers' second tenure against Ross County.

"Carl may be leaving the club," Rodgers told BBC Scotland Sportsound.

"He's been fantastic but we may lose him. So this is a chance for Maik [Nawrocki] to build a partnership with Cameron Carter-Vickers."