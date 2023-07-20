Simon Stone, BBC Sport, in Washington DC

He was only involved for 26 minutes at Audi Field last night but Declan Rice might not have got on the pitch at all and you would still have known how popular he was with the Arsenal support.

Both before the game, as he made his way across the pitch just as a light show was halfway through, and before the second-half, when he was spotted walking towards the dug-out, Rice received a standing ovation.

At times during the game he looked slightly too eager to make an impression. But when he settled down, he cruised around the pitch just as he has done for West Ham, winning possession, settling this down and moving the ball on.

It will be fascinating to see how quickly Wayne Rooney's pre-match prediction of Rice eventually becoming Arsenal captain will turn into reality.

But it is clear, Arsenal will be a better team with him than they were without him.