Leicester v Southampton: Team news

Leicester City hope to welcome back Youri Tielemans and James Justin, who missed Thursday's draw at Chelsea because of a knee injury and illness respectively.

Ricardo Pereira and Hamza Choudhury were unused substitutes for that match on their return from injury and could feature in Sunday's last game of the season.

Ralph Hassenhuttl confirmed that Southampton pair Fraser Forster and Romain Perraud are still unavailable for Sunday's finale.

Long-term absentee Tino Livramento also misses out.

