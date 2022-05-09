Liverpool have to settle for point in face of Spurs resilience

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer at Anfield

Liverpool have set such high standards that it was impossible to maintain them in every game and so it proved as Spurs took an important point to open a window for Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Jurgen Klopp’s side started at a blistering pace as they looked to maintain their push for a quadruple but were confronted by a superbly organised Tottenham team that deserved the result.

Liverpool lost intensity as the game went on and looked a little leggy after the midweek exertions in Villarreal as they reached the Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris.

Too many final balls missed their target, too many crosses were wayward and, despite the efforts of goalscorer Luis Diaz, Liverpool had to settle for a share of the spoils.

The highlight was another outstanding performance from Diaz, who has proved such a superb signing since his arrival from Porto in January.