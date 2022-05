David Moyes' side don't have long to dwell on their Europa League semi-final as they face relegated Norwich in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Hammers' wait for a trophy continues - but to book a place in Europe again next season all attention must now be turned to the league.

With just three games remaining to hold on to their top-seven finish, should Moyes make any changes to his starting XI?

It's time to choose your Hammers side to face Norwich