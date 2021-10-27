West Ham v Man City - confirmed team news

Eight changes for West Ham with Ben Johnson, Aaron Creswell and Tomas Soucek the players who started the 1-0 win over Tottenham last Sunday.

Manuel Lanzini, who hit the winner at Manchester United in the last round, starts.

West Ham XI: Areola, Johnson, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell, Soucek, Noble, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Masuaku, Vlasic.

Substitutes: Zouma, Coufal, Fornals, Bowen, Benrahma, Randolph, Ashby, Chesters, Baptiste.

Nine changes for holders Manchester City, who welcome back Raheem Sterling from a back problem.

The two survivors from the weekend win at Brighton are Kyle Walker and Ilkay Gundogan. Kevin de Bruyne also starts.

Man City XI: Steffen, Walker, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Mahrez, Palmer, Sterling.

Substitutes: Dias, Jesus, Grealish, Laporte, Rodri, Cancelo, Carson, Foden, Edozie.