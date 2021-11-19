Burnley v Crystal Palace: Team news

Burnley will assess the fitness of forward Ashley Barnes, who has an unspecified minor injury.

Winger Maxwel Cornet should be available despite only returning to training on Friday after international duty, while midfielder Dale Stephens is nearing full fitness.

Crystal Palace's attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze is set to make a comeback from the Achilles injury that has kept him out since May.

Defender Joachim Andersen has overcome a minor issue, but midfielder James McArthur is out with a hamstring problem.

