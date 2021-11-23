Carrick takes charge, but for how long?

Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Michael Carrick takes charge of Manchester United as caretaker boss for the first - and possibly only - time against Villarreal later following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 40-year-old former Reds midfielder admits he doesn't know how long he will be asked to lead the team, with United indicating they intend to appoint an interim manager until the end of the season, and then a permanent boss next summer.

However, Carrick will be well aware it was a record eight straight wins as caretaker boss, and a famous Champions League win in Paris, that convinced United's board to offer Solskjaer the job on a three-year contract.

Although he refused to be drawn on his managerial ambitions before the Villarreal game, he will know how the team perform could have a bearing on his short and long-term future.

United have only tasted victory once in six previous meetings with the Spanish side, who beat them on penalties in last season's Europa League final.

They needed a Cristiano Ronaldo winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time to record their only victory in six previous games against Villarreal when the two teams met at Old Trafford in September, so it could be another tough night ahead.

