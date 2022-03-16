Lawro's predictions: Arsenal v Liverpool

Both of these teams are in excellent form – Arsenal have won five league games in a row, while Liverpool’s streak is eight.

I think this is a big step up for the Gunners, though. They have beaten Wolves twice, Brentford, Watford and Leicester in that run, and they have been great, but they are yet to really show up against a top team this season.

Arsenal’s record against the three teams above them in 2021-22 is P7 W0 D1 L6 F3 A18 and they’ve not scored a goal in any of their three meetings with Liverpool.

When Liverpool beat them 4-0 at Anfield in the league in November, Arsenal were comfortable for half an hour or so but then Mikel Arteta got involved with Jurgen Klopp on the touchline and it woke the Kop up, and the Liverpool team too.

This time, I think Klopp’s side won’t need poking in the eye to get them going. I’ve been saying for weeks that this is the best squad Klopp has had and to have pretty much everyone fit at this stage of the season is huge.

At the moment, it doesn’t seem to matter who Klopp starts with, because he can change games from the bench. He will go with his strongest XI here, though, because this is Liverpool’s last league game for a couple of weeks, and I think they will have too much for Arsenal.

Lawro’s prediction: Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool