Liverpool 1-0 West Ham - Jurgen Klopp reacton

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We could have done better. We did pretty well first half, but in the second half if you are not better, you need quick legs, big heart and passion and that's what we needed to get the result.

"We had a lot of shots to finish them off but we had a lot of blocked shots.

"In the end it was open, we needed a bit of luck, but you cannot win as many games in a row as we have without a bit of luck, you can't do this by only winning when you are flying.

"We could have done better, there is a lot of space for improvement. We will go away and work on that and get the chance to go again on Tuesday against Inter."

On recent signing Luis Diaz: "He is a top player - a most easy player to coach because all the things he is doing are pretty natural to him. There is not a lot of coaching necessary. Of course he needs to work on one or two things we do defensively, but he is very football smart, has a big heart and wants to fight extremely hard for the team."