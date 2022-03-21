Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal: Pick of the stats
Arsenal have won 13 away Premier League games against Aston Villa, against no side do they have more victories on the road in the competition (also 13 vs West Ham).
Arsenal have won five consecutive away Premier League games for the first time since May 2015 (5).
With nine games remaining, Aston Villa have suffered as many Premier League defeats this season as they did in the entirety of last campaign (15).
Arsenal have kept 13 clean sheets in the Premier League this season, their most in a league campaign since 2017-18 (also 13), last keeping more shutouts in 2015-16 (18).