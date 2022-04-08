McKay pens new Hearts deal

Barrie McKay signing a new three-year contract with Hearts is "a real boost for everyone" said Robbie Neilson.

The in-form 27-year-old winger, who originally signed a two-year deal in September after leaving Swansea City, has extended that until 2025.

“I knew what we were getting in Barrie when he joined us and he hasn’t disappointed," Neilson told the Hearts website.

"He seems to get better and better as the weeks go on, so to have him happy, settled and enjoying his football is brilliant.

“I’m excited to see where he can take his game to and I’m just happy that he’ll be doing it in a maroon shirt.”