'That's pretty priceless' - Lampard boosted by return of Delph and Mina

Frank Lampard says the return of injured players has given Everton's squad a real boost heading into their final eight games of the season.

Lampard confirmed Yerry Mina will be in the squad for Wednesday's game against Leicester after 10 weeks out with a hamstring injury, while Fabian Delph played 84 minutes in the win over Manchester United - his first game since December.

When asked about Delph's performance, Lampard said: "I’m really pleased. I haven’t had Fabian since I’ve been here through his injury.

"We’ve had so many injuries, which has been one of the issues with trying to get some consistency.

"At the same time experience and quality is what he brought to the team and that’s pretty priceless, so we are really pleased with how he went and now can we try and keep him fit for this run-in of games?

"Yerry will feature. He’s in the squad, it’s making sure that he’s fit enough and also analysing the games we have left.

"We have a huge game four days after this so it’s managing that with Yerry, because he’s been out for a while, but it's great to have him back because he's a big personality in the dressing room, he's a big player for us so we are pleased to have him."