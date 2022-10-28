Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Losing defender Raphael Varane to injury is a blow for Manchester United but I think they will cope without him here, even though Gianluca Scamacca is a real threat.

At the other end, it might be a different story. West Ham are a stubborn side, who are in decent form, but I don't think their backline will be good enough to keep United out.

United are making progress under Erik ten Hag but he still has to deal with the distraction of being asked questions about Cristiano Ronaldo the whole time, which must be a nightmare for him. It will probably be the same again after this game, whether Ronaldo plays or not.

Great player that he is, Ronaldo has made it all about himself when really he is just one of the squad. It is quite sad, because he is starting to destroy his legacy at Old Trafford, and he might not be there for much longer.

Dapz's prediction: 1-2

I really want West Ham to win this one... and yes they can do it!

