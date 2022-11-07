W﻿e asked for your thoughts after Saturday's game at Elland Road.

H﻿ere are some of your views:

D﻿ave: Jesse got out of jail - Leeds could and should have been 5-1 down at half-time. The Elland Road noise and effort frightened Bournemouth and, when we got a goal back, they buckled more. The fact is we can't play against teams like this, that pack 11 behind the ball and ping it over the top. We will have success against better sides, who play through midfield.

E﻿ric: Edge-of-the-seat stuff yet again and a different attitude during the second half, which showed that the team wanted the result. But only five points difference between our position and the bottom and, with Tottenham and Manchester City to come next, we still cannot afford to get complacent so let’s keep carving out the results.

P﻿eter: Billiant; Pathetic; Inspired; Frightening. An emotional rollercoaster. Coming from behind is exhilarating... but please let's not have to do it in the first place.

S﻿haun: A good win, there is no doubt about that, but should we really be having to try that hard to gain what on paper should be a certain three points?