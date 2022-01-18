Thomas Frank hopes Brentford fans will be the 12th man and create another special atmosphere when his side take on Manchester United.

Wednesday's match is the first league meeting between Brentford and United since April 1947.

Frank acknowledged that Ralf Rangnick's side are one of the best teams in the world, but as the Bees proved in their 2-0 win over Arsenal on the opening day, anything is possible.

He said: "They are one of the biggest clubs, they have world-class players. On their day, we know they can create magic out of nothing.

"But we are going to play under the floodlights. I expect us to come out with a performance. I will do my very best to have a team that will come out aggressive and play with intensity.

"But our fans need to be bang on it. I hope we can create another magic moment in Brentford’s history."