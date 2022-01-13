Liverpool v Arsenal: Team news

Liverpool will be without Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita with the trio currently away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Reds defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and goalkeeper Alisson have returned to training after Covid absences, while left-back Andy Robertson has overcome a knock sustained at the weekend.

Thiago Alcantara (hip) and Divock Origi (knee) remain absent for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Arsenal quartet Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Thomas Partey, Nicolas Pepe and Mohamed Elneny are away at Afcon.

Granit Xhaka (Covid-19) will be assessed, as will Emile Smith Rowe (groin) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf).

