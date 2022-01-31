Your views on Burnley's transfer window so far

The clock is ticking away on the January transfer window, so what have you made of Sean Dyche's ins and outs at Burnley so far? And what do the Clarets still need to do?

Here are some of your comments:

Frank: The current owners appear to be all mouth and trousers and no money. Their transfer window performance has so far been atrocious. With the club on the edge of relegation, their lackadaisical approach to acquiring desperately needed additional talent represents a serious dereliction of duty.

Dowlass: Welcome Wout Weghorst. But really, it's the midfield that needs fixing - you can have the best forwards in the world, but if you don't get the ball to them! Midfield needs serious fixing. Dwight McNeil is promising in patches but goes on wandering runs that end up nowhere. Others are, I'm afraid, Championship level at best.

Kevin: We desperately need a right winger and some more creativity in central midfield, maybe someone like Tom Lawrence at Derby could be a realistic signing.

