Tottenham 2-3 Southampton: Pick of the stats

Image source, Getty Images
Published

  • Having equalised in the 79th minute, Southampton’s win over Tottenham was the latest they had been behind in a Premier League match which they would go on to win since March 2016 against Liverpool (equalised in 83rd minute).

  • Tottenham suffered their first Premier League home defeat under Antonio Conte, in their sixth match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium under the Italian (W4 D1).

  • Son Heung-min has scored 12 goals against Southampton in all competitions, at least five more than he has netted against any other opponent for Spurs.

  • Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse assisted two goals in a single Premier League match for only the second time in his 290 appearances in the competition, and first since December 2014 against Crystal Palace.

  • Since the start of the 2019-20 season, Southampton defender Jan Bednarek has scored more Premier League own goals than any other player (3), putting through his own net once in each of the past three league campaigns.