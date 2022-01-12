We're nearing the midway point of the January transfer window, so here's your latest round-up of the best Villa transfer gossip to drop so far:

With a £25m deal for Lucas Digne edging ever closer, Villa also look set to sign West Ham goalkeeper Darren Randolph on loan, with the 34-year-old to provide back-up for Emiliano Martinez. (Express), external

But the Villans have "no chance" of signing 24-year-old Liverpool and England centre-back Joe Gomez. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Villa are also interested in Bologna left-back Aaron Hickey, with the 19-year-old Scot said to be "well liked" by Gerrard's coaching staff. (Birmingham Mail), external

Catch up with all the latest transfer news by tuning into BBC Radio 5 Live's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast on BBC Sounds.

You can also get all the best transfer chat via our gossip column here and track every done deal throughout January here.

Happy with Villa's business so far? Have your say here.