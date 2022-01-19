Brentford 1-3 Man Utd: Frank reaction

Brentford boss Thomas Frank, speaking to BBC MOTD: "Unbelievably tough to take. Very, very proud of the team and players. First half we absolutely destroyed Man United, one of the biggest clubs in the country, we are a newly promoted team. We were on the front foot, aggressive, we had six chances and should have been up 2-0 and they had zero. It would have been a completely different game.

"A bit of quality and they went 1-0 up and after that is was bit too difficult. The boys kept running, fighting and kept going. Hugely proud especially of the first half.

"They had to step up, the way we destroyed them, they were not particularly happy with that, they were huge favourites before the game. They got a goal and changed the momentum of the game. It tells everything about the players, mentality and attitude that we out ran Man United and any other day we would win.

"Ivan Toney was good today, he had Covid and was unwell for 10 to 14 days and that definitely affected his performances, especially against Aston Villa and Southampton.

"Jonas Lossl did fine, he brought some of that presence and calmness to the team so pleased with that.

"I am only looking at the next game and to end as high as possible. I am hugely disappointed not to grab the win against a top team.

"I hate losing, especially after performing fantastically."