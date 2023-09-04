Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie has been discussing his last-minute chance in the 2-2 draw against Everton on the Blades Heaven podcast: "It's a tough one to take. We've worked the corner well and as soon as it's come off my head I thought it was a goal. Even the second one, I think it bounced off Pickford's head and fell into his hands somehow. It's one of those things, maybe we need that little bit of luck. The boys were excellent and can feel disappointed to not get three points.

"Pickford had a little smile about it. He knew he got lucky with that second one as well. It's one of those things - sometimes they go in and sometimes they don't. I thought it was in both times, but he's made a great save on the first one, and then got a bit of luck on the second, so I can't really complain."

On the positive progress the Blades are making: "Good players play well with good players. I think that happens a lot of the time. There's little things that do obviously come with playing with each other, like where we want to be or where our runs want to be. But, when good players play with each other, you can gel quite quickly and I think that is what's happened.

"[The next step is] we want to win. Last week we thought we were unlucky to not get a point against the best team in the world and we wanted to come here, build on our previous performances, and get three points. We were that close to getting those three points."

