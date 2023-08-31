Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards reckons Manchester United's pursuit of Sofyan Amrabat is being hindered by their inability to get unwanted players off their books: "I find it startling he is still not a United player. Erik ten Hag wants him, he's a player who is desperate to leave but he has not moved yet.

"If he is a priority target for Manchester United, why are they offering 1.7m euros as a loan fee? That is the definition of derisory. I can completely understand why Fiorentina have rejected it.

"But what it reveals is that for all United's financial might, they are in a bit of trouble with Financial Fair Play. Whatever you say about the Glazers and their running of the club - and it has been hapless and United need new owners - they have backed Ten Hag and he has spent almost £400m with add-ons.

"Now, if they do not get offers for [Scott] McTominay, [Harry] Maguire, [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka, then they can't get their priority targets."

