The annual Fan Engagement Index has been published, looking at how supporters feel their club perform on communication, governance and transparency.

This year's league table suggests Leeds fans felt less engaged with the club last season compared with 2018-19.

At the end of the 2019-20 campaign, when United won promotion to the Premier League, they were placed 85th out of the 91 professional clubs in England with a score of 35, compared with 54th for the previous season and a score of 60.

