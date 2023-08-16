BBC Scotland's Andy Burke

Finn Russell is set to appear in his third Rugby World Cup and has been speaking about how Scotland's attacking game has evolved during his nine years with the national team.

No longer are the team so reliant on Russell producing something out of nothing, with the creative load shared more evenly amongst an exciting back-line.

"With the dangers and threats we’ve got in the backline I’m maybe not having to create as much as boys are maybe doing it for themselves and they’re good enough to do that, which is great," Russell told the BBC Scotland's Rugby Podcast.

“We’re trying to play a wide-wide game and get the ball into these danger men’s hands. I think Duhan [van der Merwe] is a bit down because he’s only got one try [this summer] and the other boys are ahead of him but we’ll try and get that up in the Georgia game and then into the World Cup because I think him and Darcy [Graham] are both eyeing up Stuart] Hogg’s try-scoring record [of 27].”

