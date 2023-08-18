We asked for your views after Hibs sealed a 5-3 aggregate win over Luzern to set up a Europa Conference League play-off with Aston Villa.

Here’s what some of you said:

Kieran: The leaky defence almost cost us at times but the firepower up front has kept this rollercoaster going. I just hope we don’t slip up on Sunday against Raith Rovers. Lee Johnson seems to keep hanging on to his job by the tiniest of threads.

Sandy: Job done but only just. Villa are going to be a whole different ball game, but I’m looking forward to that. I thought our back four did a lot better than of late, so I’m surprised with the tinkering to a back five. It seems the players have taken a while to adjust. My opinion is don’t change what isn’t broken, we must do better in the league.

Kieron: It was a great result to get a tie with Villa but our defence is still a problem, we’ve conceded too many goals this season which were avoidable. Perhaps a trip back into the transfer window is needed for a new centre-back as some feel Paul Hanlon’s time in the side has passed.

Fergis: It was a gutsy display, a bit more like it but again we rode our luck a wee bit. We probably deserved the result but we could have easily crumbled when we lost the second goal. I have to give credit to Johnson and the players for a great result that sets us up for a huge game against Villa.

Anon: Great result and character from the team. Our counter-attacking football paid off but defensive issues still need to be resolved quickly. With injuries and a small squad we should see a couple of new additions join the squad soon.

George: Great result. Some wonderful performances on the night, and mostly 'good' or better. Some injury worries again, so play the kids against Raith Rovers? Villa matches are huge. Looking forward to them.

Graham: Don't know what team is turning up, very good some games and non-existent in others.