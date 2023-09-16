Sean McGill, BBC Sport Scotland

The last time Livingston were on the road, they ended a miserable run of failing to score on the road with an impressive dismantling of Hibernian at Easter Road.

They followed that big win up that a poor display against St Mirren, where neither side posed any real threat in a drab draw.

Here, it appeared as though they had made a rudderless return to life away from the Tony Macaroni Arena, as their forward players were locked out the game for large spells.

As they often do, though, they showed their fighting spirit. Just the five touches in the opposition box may make for concerning reading, but when two of those were Anderson setting himself up for an equaliser, David Martindale will head home relatively pleased.

The manager will be asking for more of that battering-ram style attack they showed in Edinburgh the next time they head on their travels again.