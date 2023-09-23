Hibernian 2-0 St Johnstone: What did the manager say?

St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean told BBC Scotland: "I thought we were good in the first half then we lose a poor goal, second phase from a set play.

"The reaction was good and, at the start of second half, we were the team on top. Again, we lose a poor second goal.

"It's been the story of the season so far. We need to get better at taking our chances when we are on top. We need to do more to get on the end of crosses because we had a lot of final-third entries.

"There are a lot of things right, but there are things we need to do better. There's only one way that gets solved and that's working hard on the training pitch."