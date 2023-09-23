St Mirren 1-0 Hearts: Analysis

Martin Dowden, BBC Sport Scotland

Another incredible outcome for St Mirren. They scored early, had three chopped off, and earned another remarkable win in a remarkable start to this campaign.

To be unbeaten and second after six games speaks volumes and they deserve to be there. They have undeniable spirit and ability and have found a structure that makes it hard to breach while carrying significant threat.

They show no sign of stopping and momentum is building heading into a cup quarter-final away to Hibernian. They’ll fancy their chances after already wining there this season.

Hearts will have to lick their wounds once again. They pointed to three great chances which they had but just seven points from a possible 18 at this stage is not enough for a club of that ambition.

They just can’t seem to find consistent results and talking to Lawrence Shankland post-match you could sense real frustration. A great win last week undone by this result.