Beale needs ‘near-perfect’ run - Moore

Only near perfection between now and Christmas can rescue Michael Beale’s Rangers project, according to former Ibrox captain Craig Moore.

The former Australia defender felt Rangers did not create enough chances or use the energy of the home crowd as Celtic dominated the first half before defending the lead that Kyogo Furuhashi gave them just before the interval.

“The concerning thing was Celtic were nowhere near full strength and Rangers were virtually at full strength at home," he told Sky Sports, external. "It wasn’t good enough.

“I was at the game and coming out of the stadium there was a lot of supporters who were really unhappy with the performance, his selection, the situation.

“It’s a tough situation because, once you get the swell of support against you here, then it could be very, very difficult to come back from.

“He needs a near-perfect run between now and Christmas to be able to turn this around."