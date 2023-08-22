Raheem Sterling was "scintillating" in Chelsea's defeat at West Ham on Sunday.

That's the view of Micah Richards.

Sterling's display - and an apparent change of diet - was a hot topic for the panel on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton said Sterling will "relish" being a key figure who can lead the club's growing number of young players.

"I think Pochettino is the key to all of this, bringing harmony back to a club that seemed so fragmented and dis-jointed last season," said Sutton.

"And another thing with Chelsea, I may be totally wrong, I think the expectation this year as opposed to the previous ownership, there was stress on players if they didn't win a trophy.

"I don't think Todd Boehly will sack Pochettino if they don't win a trophy. I think it's about making that next step. I think it's Pochettino for the long haul, planning and developing this team."

