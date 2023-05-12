Midfielder Andrew Shinnie is keen to use his leadership to help Livingston improve after signing a contract extension at the club.

As a 33-year-old, he concedes he might not play every game - but Shinnie still wants to be an “influence” to the younger players in the squad.

With Livingston virtually safe from relegation, Shinnie now has his sights on inspiring the squad next season.

"As a senior pro, I want to really help the group kick on next year, on and off the park," he said.

“I've definitely developed [my leadership] since I came to Livingston, there are quite a lot of young players here so I've taken that onus on.

"You need to take that ownership as a more older, senior player to be there for the group and try and be a calming influence at rough times because football can be difficult.

"We'll probably lose a couple of important players [in the summer] but Davie [Martindale] and the staff will hopefully recruit some gems like they normally find, and we've also got the nucleus of a strong squad that will still be here."