Southampton v Fulham: Pick of the stats
If Southampton fail to win this match they will be relegated from the top flight for the third time in their history, having spent the past 11 campaigns in the Premier League.
Fulham’s 14 victories are their joint most in a Premier League season. The Cottagers have only won more games in a top-flight campaign in 1959-60 (17).
Following their 2-1 win in December, Fulham are looking to complete their first league double over the Saints in the 32nd campaign in which they've met.