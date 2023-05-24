Arsenal v Wolves: Pick of the stats
Arsenal have won their past three Premier League games against Wolves, having won just two of their previous eight against them (D3 L3).
Wolves are the lowest scoring side in the Premier League this season with 31 goals. If they fail to score in this game it will be their lowest ever tally in a Premier League campaign.
Wolves are winless in their past seven Premier League away games (D2 L5), losing the last three by an aggregate score of 10-1. They've not lost four in a row on the road in the top-flight since a run of six between September-December 2011.