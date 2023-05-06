Martin Dowden, BBC Sport Scotland

If Ross County do survive this relegation battle today will be most certainly be a crucial moment in that journey. They had to get something positive to stay in touch and now very much are.

This was their penultimate home match and they simply had to put pressure on teams above them.

Job done and this win delivers a little momentum to shrug off the calamitous defeat at Tynecastle and move forward with belief they can stay up.

Livingston will be frustrated. After a fairly bright start they seemed to wilt and offered very little response when faced with adversity.