Newcastle v Leicester: Pick of the stats
- Published
Newcastle have won their final home league game in seven of the past nine seasons, with the exceptions being consecutive defeats against Liverpool in 2018-19 and 2019-20.
Leicester have lost three of their past four Premier League games against Newcastle (W1), more than they had in their previous 10 against them (W8 D0 L2).
Leicester have conceded 41 away league goals in the 2022-23 campaign, their most in a season since letting 44 away goals in during the 2010-11 Championship campaign. In a 38-game campaign, it’s the most they’ve shipped since 1914-15 (47).