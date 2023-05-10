Jack Grealish says his confidence is at a high after Manchester City's draw against Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final kept hopes of a Treble alive.

The England forward came on as a substitute in the Bernabeu last season when Real beat City in dramatic circumstances, but told BT Sport that experience was very much in the past.

"We have a new team this year with different players," he said. "We have learned so much since last year.

"Now we have the perfect balance of experience and a few youngsters who are just world-class. I think we just have quality and I've never felt so confident going on to the pitch and having these players around me."

The 27-year-old has become a trusted lieutenant for Pep Guardiola this season and created six chances in open play in this semi-final, the most by an away player in a Champions League match at Real Madrid since Diego for Werder Bremen in September 2007.

After a creative performance away from home, Grealish is relishing the return leg in Manchester.

"We feel unstoppable at the Etihad," he said. "We came here to try and win, but it shows our character to go a goal down.

"It's always difficult to play at a place like this. In the end, I think it was a fair result. They had their chances but we had a few as well."

The second leg is on Wednesday, 17 May, with the winner progressing to face either Inter or AC Milan in the final.