'Euro hopes recede after harsh lesson in six-pointer'

Mark Jardine, Misery Hunters podcast, external

Accustomed to either the meaningless frittering of post-split games out of reach of the top half, or scrambling for safety, the Saints learned a harsh lesson on Saturday.

Firmly in the hunt for European football, the trip to face Hibs took on official six-point status. Celtic Park and Pittodrie are now to follow alongside visits of Hearts and Rangers to the SMISA Stadium, and so victory in Leith represented perhaps the most achievable route to climbing further up the table.

However, uncharacteristic defensive frailty handed Elie Youan and Will Fish first-half goals with only good fortune and poor finishing preventing that deficit rising further.

Charles Dunne's early throw-in towards the centre circle, bumbled by Marcus Fraser and snatched by Youan, confirmed after a mere three minutes that St Mirren's Conference League chances were dropping quicker than an interim manager blocking Jota on the Tynecastle touchline.

A free header for Fish later, and the Saints' ears were pre-emptively ringing for the half-time exchange of constructive criticism they were likely to be facing.

To their credit, in a manner similar to that seen at Tannadice in March, the boys from Paisley snapped out of it after the break and, aided by the introduction of a relentless Keanu Baccus, turned the tide on their hosts.

Curtis Main's flick was met by the restored Alex Greive, back in the starting XI to replace the injured Tony Watt, and he made no mistake. Greive, highly popular in Paisley since making the switch from his native Auckland, was back on the scoresheet for the first time since losing his father last December and the emotion of the moment was there for all to see.

Holding on for a vital victory, Hibs now sit in the relative security of a three-point gap and significant goal advantage over the chasing Buddies.

While the dust is far from settled, the Saints now face the challenge of securing points in theoretically tougher fixtures should they plan to have their passports out come July.