Roma's England forward Tammy Abraham says Reece James has told his former team-mate to return to Stamford Bridge, with Manchester United and Newcastle United also interested in the 25-year-old. (Tuttomercatoweb, via Standard), external

Chelsea are interested in Lyon's USA midfielder Catarina Macario, 23, and PSG's 27-year-old Canada defender Ashley Lawrence, with Denmark forward Pernille Harder, 30, and Sweden defender Magdalena Eriksson, 29, set to join Bayern Munich in the summer. (Standard), external

