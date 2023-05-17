T﻿ransfer news: James tells Abraham to come back to Chelsea

Roma's England forward Tammy Abraham says Reece James has told his former team-mate to return to Stamford Bridge, with Manchester United and Newcastle United also interested in the 25-year-old. (Tuttomercatoweb, via Standard)

Chelsea are interested in Lyon's USA midfielder Catarina Macario, 23, and PSG's 27-year-old Canada defender Ashley Lawrence, with Denmark forward Pernille Harder, 30, and Sweden defender Magdalena Eriksson, 29, set to join Bayern Munich in the summer. (Standard)

