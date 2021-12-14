BBC Sport

Burnley legend Robson dies aged 82

Published

Burnley legend Jimmy Robson has died at the age of 82.

Robson scored 100 goals in 242 appearances for the Clarets and was part of the side that won the First Division in 1960 and finished runners-up to Tottenham in the 1962 FA Cup, where he scored the 100th goal in the final of the competition.

Skip twitter post
End of twitter post
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.