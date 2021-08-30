Liverpool v Chelsea: In pictures

Liverpool v Chelsea: In picturesimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionChelsea started positively with a Kai Havertz header making it 1-0 to the Blues after 22 minutesPublished1 hour agoimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionBut the visitors were reduced to 10 men before the break after Reece James handled Sadio Mane's shot on the lineimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionAnd Mohamed Salah slotted the resulting penalty into the bottom-left corner to make it 1-1image sourceGetty Imagesimage captionTensions were high as the half-time whistle blew after Eduoard Mendy and Jordan Henderson clashed following Salah's penaltyimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionJurgen Klopp's side were left frustrated by a battling second-half performance from the 10 men of Chelsea