Beale on Roofe injury, solid defence & Aberdeen

Injury-plagued Kemar Roofe has been sent for a scan on the groin problem suffered against Livingston in midweek and Beale is hoping the damage is "not too serious".

Beale confirms Roofe felt the injury midway through the first half but played on until the interval and we would have liked the striker to "hold his hand up".

Roofe's absence adds to Rangers' attacking injuries but Beale says it allows Sam Lammers, Cyriel Dessers and Abdallah Sima more game-time amid a hectic spell in which the squad has to be utilised.

With Rangers having kept clean sheets in four successive wins, Beale is pleased with their defensive solidity, adding: "During the international break it was an area we wanted to look at because we’d conceded goals in big games that were partly our doing."

Ben Davies' return to the team has coincided with the run of shutouts and Beale says "there was never an offer that got anywhere near" tempting Rangers to sell the defender in the summer.

Beale is braced for a difficult game against an Aberdeen side "built around the front two" of Bojan Miovski and Duk.

He adds: "The games have always been close and there’s an edge in the air between the fans, which is healthy.”